Ex-NFL tight end arrested for DUI

Former NFL tight end Lance Kendricks is in trouble with the law.

According to TMZ, Kendricks was arrested in Santa Monica, Calif., early Sunday morning after police found him passed out behind the wheel of his car with the engine running. Officers had responded to a report of a Ford Bronco swerving down the road. They located Kendricks on Ocean Avenue and he was asleep in his car.

Santa Monica Police say Kendricks eventually woke up and appeared intoxicated. Officers conducted field sobriety tests and administered a breathalyzer, which showed that Kendricks’ blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit of .08. He was charged with driving while under the influence.

Kendricks posted $5,000 bail and was released later on Sunday.

Kendricks, 34, last played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. The former second-round pick also played for the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams during his nine NFL seasons.

This is not the first time Kendricks has been in legal trouble.