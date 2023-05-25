Lane Kiffin names the best high school football player he has ever seen

Lane Kiffin has seen plenty of talented high school athletes while playing and recruiting over the last three decades. But there is one player who stood out the most to him.

Kiffin decided to respond to a prompt from 247 Sports’ Twitter account that asked followers to name the best high school football player they’ve seen in-person. Kiffin’s answer was Reggie Bush.

Bush was a star athlete at Helix High School in La Mesa, Calif. He was a running back who teamed with eventual No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith. Bush also was a track star as a sprinter.

Bush was a five-star recruit who later attended USC, excelling for a Trojans team when they were a dynasty under Pete Carroll. Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005. Kiffin was an offensive coach for the Trojans during all three of Bush’s years with the team.

Here is a highlight video of Bush from high school:

Bush didn’t turn out to be the impact player in the NFL that he was in high school or college. But you can’t ever take away just how good he was at those levels. The best highlight video of Bush was from his 2005 game against Fresno State where he looked like a video game.