Laremy Tunsil selling infamous gas mask video as NFT

It has been six years since Laremy Tunsil infamously fell down the NFL Draft board after his Twitter account was hacked, but the Pro Bowl offensive lineman is not trying to hide from the unfortunate incident. Instead, he is using it to raise some money.

Tunsil was projected to go as high as No. 1 in the 2016 NFL Draft before a video surfaced that showed him smoking weed using a gas mask bong. The clip was posted on Tunsil’s Twitter account just minutes before the draft began. He then slipped to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13. One the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft, Tunsil announced that he is selling his gas mask video as an NFT.

I'm officially moving on and putting this moment in the past.

I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @lastprisonerprj which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses. — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) April 27, 2022

As he mentioned, Tunsil plans to donate a portion of the profits to an organization that supports people who are incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses.

Tunsil had several other red flags leading up to the draft six years ago, but there is no question the bong video hurt his stock the most. He turned into a steal at 13th overall and has been one of the best linemen in the NFL.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 for a massive package of draft picks. The former Ole Miss star has made two Pro Bowls in three seasons with Houston.