Larry Fitzgerald nailed his Odell Beckham Jr. analysis

Larry Fitzgerald perfectly nailed his analysis regarding Odell Beckham Jr.

Fitzgerald was a guest on the ESPN2 “ManningCast” broadcast for the NFC Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. During his appearance, the former Cardinals receiver praised the way the Rams have been utilizing Beckham’s skills in the red zone.

“I love the way they’re utilizing him in the red zone. He’s such a threat with his lateral quickness, his ability to be able to go up and high-point the football. And also with his catch radius, he’s got one of the best catch radiuses in the game. I love the way the Rams utilize him and feature him in the red zone, because he’s so dynamic,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald’s comments came during the Rams’ second possession of the game. A few minutes after Fitzgerald praised the way the Rams were using Beckham, Odell caught a touchdown pass in the exact manner Fitzgerald described.

Larry Fitzgerald points out how well the Rams are utilizing Odell Beckham in the red zone…few minutes later Odell scored exactly how Fitzgerald talked about pic.twitter.com/7ubx2jmlPx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 18, 2022

That shows how well Fitzgerald knows his receivers and their strengths, as well as the way teams are utilizing their players’ strengths.

Beckham had four catches for 54 yards and the touchdown. He also completed a pass for 40 yards in the game.

The only thing Fitzgerald was missing was predicting Odell connecting on a pass he threw.