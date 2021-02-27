 Skip to main content
Larry Fitzgerald giving no hints about retirement decision

February 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald is not tipping his hand when it comes to his NFL playing future.

Fitzgerald made an appearance at his charity golf outing on Saturday, and when asked about his plans, the only concrete thing he could say was “I’m about to play some golf.”

Fitzgerald’s retirement consideration is something Cardinals fans are used to dealing with. However, he’d sorted his future by this time last year. The extended timeline might be enough to make fans anxious. The Cardinals would probably like an answer too so they can get on with free agency planning.

The veteran wide receiver caught 54 passes for 409 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

