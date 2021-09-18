Raiders’ Josh Jacobs ruled out vs. Steelers

After missing practice all week due to toe and ankle injuries, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the current plan is to split reps between Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber, who signed with the team on September 4. Drake will be their primary pass-catcher out of the backfield, while Barber will gets Jacobs’ reps.

“We really like Barber — we think he’s a heck of a back,” Raiders head coach Gruden told reporters. “I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes. And Kenyan will continue to play a role in our system no matter who the other back is. We’re excited about this opportunity to see what we have.”

In a thrilling Week 1 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens, Jacobs gained 40 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Drake gained 70 yards from scrimmage, including 59 through the air.

Barber last played in Week 17 of the 2020 season as a member of the Washington Football Team.

In addition to Jacobs, the Raiders also ruled out four other players, including Richie Incognito and Marcus Mariota.