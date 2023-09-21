Ex-Super Bowl champion announces his retirement from NFL

A former Super Bowl champion has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a former offensive lineman who was selected in both the NFL Draft and CFL Draft, announced on Thursday via Instagram that he has called it a career. The Quebec native shared a lengthy message in French.

Duvernay-Tardif was drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He spent eight seasons with the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2019. He was traded to the New York Jets midway through the 2021 season.

Duvernay-Tardif played college football at McGill University in Canada. He attended medical school there and continued to do so while playing for the Chiefs. The former guard graduated as a doctor of medicine and master of surgery in 2018. He is only the fourth medical school graduate to play in the NFL.