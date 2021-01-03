Leonard Floyd racks up big bonus with sack in Rams’ finale

Leonard Floyd racked up the cash this season, and especially on Sunday.

Floyd sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler late in the second quarter of his Los Angeles Rams’ game against their NFC West rivals. The sack gave Floyd 10.5 for the season and allowed him to cash a $1.25 million bonus for getting 10 sacks on the season.

Floyd had a $10 million base salary for the season. He then got bonuses that increased depending on how many sacks he racked up.

He got $1 million for reaching five sacks and another million more for 7.5 sacks. Then he got the big $1.25 million bonus for achieving 10 sacks on the season.

Floyd was the No. 9 overall pick by Chicago in 2016. He didn’t play like a top-10 pick for the Bears, but he has lived up to his potential in his first season with the Rams. He even got some nice revenge against Chicago too.