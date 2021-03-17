Leonard Fournette receiving interest from these contenders

Leonard Fournette was one of the playoff stars for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he could end up elsewhere next season.

Fournette is a free agent and receiving interest from the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, according to The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer. Breer says Fournette also has an offer to return to the Bucs, but Seattle has made a strong push for him.

The Patriots are also lurking as another option for Leonard Fournette. Which is interesting … given who they’d be taking him from. https://t.co/RB3oJutZi3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2021

Patriots reporter Mike Giardi says that the Patriots also have interest in Chris Carson in addition to Fournette, so they may be more flexible.

The #Patriots are one of several teams that have expressed strong interest in Lombardi Lenny, aka Leonard Fournette. They have also been in contact with Chris Carson. They seem intent on adding at least one RB. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 16, 2021

Fournette played for the Bucs last season after being cut by the Jags. He rushed for 367 yards and 6 touchdowns in the regular season. He scored a touchdown in every postseason game, including the Super Bowl.

Given the great fit he seemed to be in Tampa Bay, Fournette may not want to leave the Bucs.