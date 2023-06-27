Leonard Fournette shares video after escaping frightening car fire

Leonard Fournette had a terrifying vehicle mishap on Tuesday, but the veteran running back was fortunately not harmed.

Fournette shared a video on Instagram that showed what was left of his car on the side of the freeway after the SUV caught fire. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wrote in the description that the vehicle “caught on fire while I was driving” but indicated he was not injured.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed,” Fournette wrote.

It looks like that could have been a lot worse.

Fournette, 28, was released by the Buccaneers in March after three seasons with the team. He had some huge playoff games in Tampa and earned himself the nickname “Playoff Lenny,” but the Bucs have decided to go in a different direction now that they have entered their post-Tom Brady era.