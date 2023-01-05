Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase.

After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during “Monday Night Football,” Reggie Bush took to Twitter to share his opinion that NFL players deserve fully guaranteed contracts. Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, weighed in and pointed out that he wanted a fully guaranteed deal that year but people thought he was “wrong.”

but I was the wrong one in 2018 https://t.co/SaCySXlqeq — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 4, 2023

Bell’s response led to the usual criticism from fans who believe he ruined his career by holding out. Bell fired back and said the only reason he was not the same player after he signed with the New York Jets is because of Gase’s playcalling.

I was a better player … it’s just hard to get off when Adam Gase is your coach calling dives on 1st & 10 … he had dives in his first 10 plays https://t.co/xzhmz9tzyj — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 5, 2023

“I was a better player … it’s just hard to get off when Adam Gase is your coach calling dives on 1st & 10 … he had dives in his first 10 plays,” Bell wrote.

There is certainly plenty of truth to that. The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract and then seemingly had no clue how to use him. Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry in his first season in New York. He was cut after appearing in two games in 2020 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, Bell was practically a nonfactor in Kansas City as well. He pointed the finger at someone else for his struggles there, too.

Had Bell and the Steelers worked out an extension, the former Pro Bowl running back almost certainly would have continued his dominance. He secured more money by leaving Pittsburgh, but the decision may have cost him a spot in the Hall of Fame.