Le’Veon Bell accuses Jamal Adams of lying to him in Twitter beef

July 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

LeVeon Bell

Le’Veon Bell and Jamal Adams appear to have a Twitter beef.

The issues between the former teammates percolated on Twitter Saturday after Adams was traded by the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks.

Bell, who signed with the Jets last offseason, appeared to subtweet Adams. The running back implied Adams did a lot to recruit Bell to the Jets, only to leave the team a year later.

Adams recognized the message was intended for him and said he was looking forward to them meeting in Week 14 when the Seahawks host the Jets.

Bell responded, insisting that Adams “lied” to him. He also said he wasn’t taking Adams’ tweet as a threat despite the tone of it.

That Week 14 matchup between the Seahawks and Jets just got a lot more interesting.

As for Bell saying Adams was saying stuff he didn’t even believe, he’s probably talking about what Adams did to force a trade.

Adams had been looking for a contract extension for a while and was pushing for either that or a trade. Bell sat out an entire season rather than play for the Steelers under terms he did not like, so he should understand better than anyone the lengths a player will go to get a contract he desires.

