Le’Veon Bell praises Ben Roethlisberger after previously bashing him

Le’Veon Bell was one of the best offensive players in football during his prime with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran running back benefited from a balanced attack by playing alongside one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks for years, and that apparently is not lost on him.

With Ben Roethlisberger having likely played his final home game at Heinz Field on Monday night, Bell was among those who paid tribute to the two-time Super Bowl champion. Bell sent a nice tweet thanking Big Ben and praising him as a future Hall of Famer.

I can honestly say, I wouldn’t have made it this far without you 7 … I appreciate everything, & will miss watching your greatness…one of the very few who’s done it all with ONE TEAM … what 👏🏾 a 👏🏾career👏🏾 I’m proud to say that I ever had a chance to play with you 🙏🏾💯 HOF’er pic.twitter.com/4b4Q8ScJol — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 4, 2022

The tribute was especially noteworthy when you take into consideration some of the things Bell has said about Roethlisberger in the past. Bell spent the first five seasons of his career with the Steelers from 2013-2018. He made three Pro Bowls during that stretch, but his time with the team came to a bitter end due to a contract dispute. Bell also partly blamed Roethlisberger for the divorce.

After Bell held out for the entire 2018 season and then signed with the New York Jets, he criticized Roethlisberger for his ego and lack of leadership. Either his opinion opinion about Roethlisberger has changed, or Bell wanted to put his differences with Big Ben aside to acknowledge a great career.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports