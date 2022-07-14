Le’Veon Bell hints at 1 big regret from NFL career

Le’Veon Bell saw what could have been a Hall of Famer career fall apart when he left the Pittsburgh Steelers. The running back was confident at the time that he was making the right decision for his career, but he does not sound so sure now.

Bell has been training to fight Adrian Peterson in a boxing match that will take place on July 30 in Los Angeles. He shared a lengthy post on Instagram Wednesday saying he is “excited for this next chapter of my life.” Bell also reflected on his NFL career and seemed to express regret over sitting out the entire 2018 season.

“The NFL has done great things for me, & I truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey … obviously, I (we, whoever) wish things would’ve played out differently in 2018, like if I legit had a time machine to go back to 2018, that would be soo litttt for soo many reasons but I don’t … all I can do, all WE can do is keep moving forward with life,” Bell wrote.

Bell also said there were “moments where I felt alone, betrayed, disrespected, or used” over the past seven years. That may have been a reference to the way his time in Pittsburgh came to an end. You can see the full post below:

Bell was three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection with the Steelers. He rushed for over 1,000 yards three times and had 1,946 total yards from scrimmage in 2017. Bell and the Steelers then had a contract dispute, and Bell sat out all of 2018. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets in 2019, but he was never the same player.

Though he certainly got paid, Bell has to regret the way his career turned out. He likely would have continued to be one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL if he remained with the Steelers. You have to wonder if he wishes he handled the negotiations differently.