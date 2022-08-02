F1 star Lewis Hamilton joins NFL ownership group

Lewis Hamilton is broadening his horizons and getting involved in NFL ownership.

The Formula One star has joined the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group, the organization announced Tuesday. Details of the investment were not available, but in a statement, the team’s owners said Hamilton would bring his “resilient spirit and standard of excellence” to the franchise.

“We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.” Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: pic.twitter.com/kl2z04lKyk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 2, 2022

Hamilton shared his excitement over the deal on his Twitter account.

The 37-year-old driver is regarded as one of the sport’s greats, with a joint-record seven F1 titles. In 2020, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated his net worth at over $250 million, so he would certainly be capable of making a significant investment into the Broncos.

The Broncos’ new ownership group has been linked to some big names. One of them was Peyton Manning, though the former quarterback seems to have other plans for the moment.