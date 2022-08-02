 Skip to main content
August 2, 2022

F1 star Lewis Hamilton joins NFL ownership group

August 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Lewis Hamilton at a press conference

Oct 20, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain (right) is interviewed after Hamilton takes the pole position during qualifying for the Unites States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton is broadening his horizons and getting involved in NFL ownership.

The Formula One star has joined the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group, the organization announced Tuesday. Details of the investment were not available, but in a statement, the team’s owners said Hamilton would bring his “resilient spirit and standard of excellence” to the franchise.

Hamilton shared his excitement over the deal on his Twitter account.

The 37-year-old driver is regarded as one of the sport’s greats, with a joint-record seven F1 titles. In 2020, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated his net worth at over $250 million, so he would certainly be capable of making a significant investment into the Broncos.

The Broncos’ new ownership group has been linked to some big names. One of them was Peyton Manning, though the former quarterback seems to have other plans for the moment.

