Report reveals Peyton Manning’s potential role with Broncos

The Denver Broncos have settled their ownership situation, and that may open the door for Peyton Manning to return to the franchise in a more formal role.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new Walton-Penner ownership group has already had exploratory talks with Manning about a potential advisory role. That role could be expanded in the future and involve Manning actually taking on a share of ownership.

The Walton-Penner Broncos’ ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization that eventually could mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2022

Prior reports had indicated that every prospective Broncos owner had at least sounded Manning out prior to the purchase, so this is no surprise. Now that the Walton-Penner group is firmly in place, they can get more serious about trying to bring Manning into the fold.

An advisory role could be ideal in allowing Manning to continue his memorable television work while simultaneously being involved in an NFL team. That assumes ESPN would be comfortable with it, but it seems unlikely they would have a problem given how good Manning has been for the network.