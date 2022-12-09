Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win

Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show.

Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.

Mayfield was a star quarterback under Riley at Oklahoma. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and was then taken with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Riley is in his first season as the head coach at USC, so he is now living in the Los Angeles area. If the Rams bring Mayfield back next year, perhaps he will buy a house near his old coach’s.

The Rams claimed Mayfield on Tuesday after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers. He then played on Thursday night despite having barely any time to practice with his new team. Mayfield led a 98-yard touchdown drive with 1:45 left and no timeouts to give his team the victory over the Raiders. He celebrated his big night by nearly putting himself in concussion protocol.

Given how his career has gone, that win had to have been incredibly satisfying for Mayfield. Though, the Rams may face some questions about how they landed him.