Baker Mayfield gets crazy with headbutt after winning drive

Baker Mayfield had an incredible debut for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, and he celebrated accordingly.

Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win the game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield led a 98-yard touchdown drive with 1:45 left and no timeouts to give his team the victory. This all happened despite him just being claimed by the Rams on Tuesday.

Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson to win the game. He celebrated on the sideline with his teammates, jumping around and hugging players. He then took off his helmet and gave a headbutt to teammate Robert Rochell, who was wearing a helmet.

BAKER CANT BE STOPPED. ULTIMATE FOOTBALL GUY. pic.twitter.com/D0cdrOjSbb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 9, 2022

Amazing. The last thing he needs to do is send himself into concussion protocol with a move like that, but holy heck, what a whirlwind game.

Mayfield finished the game 22/35 for 230 yards with a touchdown in one of his most memorable games.