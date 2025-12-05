Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Lions were dealt a major injury blow in win over Cowboys

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Brian Branch talking to the media
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) speaks to media members during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, July 28, 2025. Copyright Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions greatly improved their chances of making the playoffs by beating the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but the victory came at a significant cost.

Lions safety Brian Branch suffered a leg injury late in his team’s 44-30 Week 14 win over the Cowboys at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Branch jumped up to try to make a play on a ball that was thrown into the end zone during the fourth quarter, and he landed awkwardly on his right leg.

Branch was carted to the locker room after the play. There was initially speculation that he suffered an ankle injury, but unfortunately it was much worse.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Branch is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles. If confirmed, Branch would be ruled out for the remainder of the season and potentially into 2026.

Branch, who was drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2023, made his first Pro Bowl appearance last season. He is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL and arguably the most important player on the Lions’ defense.

Detroit’s secondary was already banged up, with Kerby Joseph sidelined due to a knee injury and Terrion Arnold out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Lions could have major defensive problems going forward, particularly against the pass.

The Lions improved to 8-5 with their win over the Cowboys and are currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC. They still have work to do in order to make the playoffs, and the task will become a lot more difficult without Branch.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App