Lions make big announcement about Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson has had a rocky relationship with the Detroit Lions since the star receiver abruptly retired nearly a decade ago, but it is now clear that the two sides have managed to resolve their differences.

The Lions announced on Monday that Johnson will be inducted into the Pride of the Lions — which is the team’s ring of honor — during halftime of their “Monday Night Football” game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 30. Lions COO Mike Disner surprised Johnson with the news at the Hall of Fame receiver’s annual charity golf tournament.

Calvin Johnson’s name will now be in the rafters at Ford Field. He was just surprised by Mike Disner and Lomas Brown that he will be inducted into the Pride of the Lions during Monday Night Football against the Seahawks. Congrats @calvinjohnsonjr, well deserved!! pic.twitter.com/t76Y5f8g6S — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 15, 2024

Johnson will be the 21st person inducted into the Pride of the Lions.

Johnson played his entire NFL career in Detroit from 2007-15. He retired at the age of 30 and maintained a longstanding beef with the Lions over the years, supposedly over the team forcing him to pay back part of his signing bonus after he walked away. You can read more about their feud here.

There were some indications last year that Johnson and the Lions had finally smoothed things over.

Johnson had more than 1,000 yards receiving in seven of his nine seasons in Detroit. His 1,964 yards in 2012 still stand as the most receiving yards in a single NFL season. Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.