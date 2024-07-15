 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 15, 2024

Lions make big announcement about Calvin Johnson

July 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Calvin Johnson without a helmet

Dec 27, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Johnson has had a rocky relationship with the Detroit Lions since the star receiver abruptly retired nearly a decade ago, but it is now clear that the two sides have managed to resolve their differences.

The Lions announced on Monday that Johnson will be inducted into the Pride of the Lions — which is the team’s ring of honor — during halftime of their “Monday Night Football” game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 30. Lions COO Mike Disner surprised Johnson with the news at the Hall of Fame receiver’s annual charity golf tournament.

Johnson will be the 21st person inducted into the Pride of the Lions.

Johnson played his entire NFL career in Detroit from 2007-15. He retired at the age of 30 and maintained a longstanding beef with the Lions over the years, supposedly over the team forcing him to pay back part of his signing bonus after he walked away. You can read more about their feud here.

There were some indications last year that Johnson and the Lions had finally smoothed things over.

Johnson had more than 1,000 yards receiving in seven of his nine seasons in Detroit. His 1,964 yards in 2012 still stand as the most receiving yards in a single NFL season. Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Article Tags

Calvin Johnson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus