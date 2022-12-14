Calvin Johnson hints at lingering issues between him and Lions

Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions appeared to have worked through their differences after the legendary wide receiver was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it sounds like the relationship between the two sides is still a bit icy.

Johnson received his Hall of Fame ring in a ceremony during one of Detroit’s games last year. He also shared a photo of himself at Ford Field shortly after the 2021 season ended and captioned it “Back in the Lions Den.” That led many to conclude that Johnson and his former team were no longer feuding.

But Johnson may have indicated otherwise when he was a guest on “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” A clip from the appearance was shared on Wednesday. In it, Johnson expressed a desire to serve in some sort of coaching or mentor role for current Lions players.

“I just really want to be around the guys,” Johnson said. “I want to be around the team because I know I have a lot to give back to the players, not just my position and the defensive back room but the team in general. I’m an open book.”

Sherman then asked Johnson if he has been “in the building,” which presumably meant the Lions’ facilities. Megatron said he has not “in a long time.”

“I’m just gonna say no,” Johnson said. “I’m not gonna tell you what happened the last time I was in the building, but I’m just gonna stop and say no I haven’t been in the building in a long time.”

We doubt Johnson has any beef with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who has only been with the team since last year. There is probably still lingering tension from when the Lions forced Johnson to pay back some of his signing bonus after he unexpectedly retired in 2016.

Johnson has publicly criticized the Lions and made some unsavory claims about them. He also notably left the franchise out of his Hall of Fame speech.

For whatever reason, the Lions just haven’t been able to mend their relationship with one of the greatest players in franchise history.