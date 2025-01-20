Candidates emerge for potential Lions coordinator jobs

The Detroit Lions are bracing to lose both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason, and may prioritize internal candidates to replace them.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter named several candidates to replace offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in Detroit. All three of them are internal, with running backs coach Scottie Montgomery and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand named as offensive coordinator candidates. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard is listed as a possible replacement for Glenn.

Johnson and Glenn are both leading head coach candidate, and even the Lions seem to be expecting to lose both. Glenn has second interviews lined up with the Saints and Jets already, while Johnson has been heavily linked to one specific position.

Both coordinators are free to interview in person after the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday. That should speed up some hires in the days to come.