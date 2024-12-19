Lions get positive update on David Montgomery injury

After nothing but bad news on the injury front, the Detroit Lions might finally be catching a break.

Lions running back David Montgomery may have avoided the season-ending injury he was initially feared to have suffered, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After seeking out additional medical opinions, Montgomery will proceed with rehab instead of knee surgery, and has a chance of returning at some point in the playoffs if all goes according to plan.

After #Lions RB David Montgomery spent the last few days consulting with medical experts, sources are now optimistic that the star avoided the season-ending surgery that was initially feared. Montgomery will rehab with the hope that he can return at some point this postseason. pic.twitter.com/epN40XUoPy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2024

Montgomery was initially reported to have torn his MCL in Sunday’s loss to Buffalo, which was expected to end his season. The running back sought multiple opinions in a bid to avoid what would have been a season-ending surgery.

Montgomery has become a vital part of the Lions’ two-headed monster at running back alongside Jahmyr Gibbs. The veteran has 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, and was on pace for a second straight 1,000-yard campaign before suffering the knee injury.

This is the first good news the Lions have received on the injury front in quite a while. Unfortunately, even if Montgomery does return, their battered defense might be too far gone at this point.