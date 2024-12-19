 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 19, 2024

Lions get positive update on David Montgomery injury

December 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
David Montgomery looks on

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) watches drills during training camp at team headquarters in Allen Park on Friday, July 28, 2023. Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK

After nothing but bad news on the injury front, the Detroit Lions might finally be catching a break.

Lions running back David Montgomery may have avoided the season-ending injury he was initially feared to have suffered, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After seeking out additional medical opinions, Montgomery will proceed with rehab instead of knee surgery, and has a chance of returning at some point in the playoffs if all goes according to plan.

Montgomery was initially reported to have torn his MCL in Sunday’s loss to Buffalo, which was expected to end his season. The running back sought multiple opinions in a bid to avoid what would have been a season-ending surgery.

Montgomery has become a vital part of the Lions’ two-headed monster at running back alongside Jahmyr Gibbs. The veteran has 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, and was on pace for a second straight 1,000-yard campaign before suffering the knee injury.

This is the first good news the Lions have received on the injury front in quite a while. Unfortunately, even if Montgomery does return, their battered defense might be too far gone at this point.

Article Tags

David MontgomeryDetroit Lions
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus