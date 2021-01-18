 Skip to main content
Lions expected to hire Dan Campbell as next head coach

January 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions appear to have their next head coach.

The Lions are expected to hire Dan Campbell as their head coach. The news emerged on Sunday after the New Orleans Saints were eliminated from the playoffs.

Campbell is an assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Saints. He has been with New Orleans since 2016.

Prior to New Orleans, Campbell was with Miami from 2010-2015. He served as their interim head coach in 2015 after Joe Philbin was fired and went 5-7 in 12 games.

The Lions went 5-11 this season and had three straight losing seasons under Matt Patricia, who was fired midseason. One thing we can say about Campbell is you’ll never be able to question his toughness. Just read this legendary story about it.

