Lions expected to hire Dan Campbell as next head coach

The Detroit Lions appear to have their next head coach.

The Lions are expected to hire Dan Campbell as their head coach. The news emerged on Sunday after the New Orleans Saints were eliminated from the playoffs.

Now that New Orleans has been eliminated, the Lions are expected to hire Saints’ Asst HC/TEs Dan Campbell as their next HC, per sources. The two sides still need to work out a deal, but it is not considered an obstacle, and Campbell will be the Lions next head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2021

Campbell is an assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Saints. He has been with New Orleans since 2016.

Prior to New Orleans, Campbell was with Miami from 2010-2015. He served as their interim head coach in 2015 after Joe Philbin was fired and went 5-7 in 12 games.

The Lions went 5-11 this season and had three straight losing seasons under Matt Patricia, who was fired midseason. One thing we can say about Campbell is you’ll never be able to question his toughness. Just read this legendary story about it.