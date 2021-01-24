Lions reportedly have high asking price for Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have mutually agreed to part ways, but the team may have a difficult time trading the quarterback if the current asking price holds through the offseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that the Lions believe they can get at least a first-round pick for Stafford. Many are skeptical that teams will be willing to meet that asking price.

Stafford will turn 33 next month and has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years. Teams also may feel they don’t have to blow the Lions away with trade offers now that it’s clear the team intends to part ways with Stafford.

All that said, there should be plenty of teams interested in Stafford. That could create somewhat of a bidding war, and it would not be shocking if Detroit was able to get a first-round pick in return for the former Georgia star.

