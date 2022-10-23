Lions’ make questionable decision to not challenge goal-line play

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell chose not to challenge a crucial play during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, and the decision may have been costly.

The Lions were trailing 10-6 and had 2nd-and-5 at the Dallas 18 early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Brock Wright caught a screen pass from Jared Goff and appeared to get into the end zone. An official ruled that Wright went out of bounds just before the goal line.

Campbell chose not to challenge. He probably figured it was not worth it, as the Lions were set up with 1st-and-goal inside the 1. He was wrong. Jamaal Williams fumbled on the very next play and the Cowboys recovered. You can see the full sequence below:

The Wright play was extremely close. There is a good chance the call would have stood. At the very least, challenging it would have given the Lions time to regroup.

Even if Wright was down, Campbell will probably regret not challenging the play.