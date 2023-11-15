Lions sign former Super Bowl champion defender

Aidan Hutchinson will be learning the way from a new Jedi Master.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Detroit Lions are signing veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin. The 36-year-old Irvin will begin on Detroit’s practice squad.

Irvin, a former first-round pick back in 2012, certainly has the credibility. He was a starter on the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013. Irvin also co-led the NFL in forced fumbles in 2016 and has recorded 55.5 career sacks, which is in the top 25 for active NFL players. He made 11 appearances last season for the Seahawks (his third separate stint with them), registering 28 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Lions, who boast a top-five offense and a top-ten defense, are in good shape already at an NFC North-best 7-2. But Irvin, who still gets some solid pressure on the QB and has a great outlook on life on top of it, can only help Detroit at this point.