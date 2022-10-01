Lions to be without 2 top players in Week 4

The Detroit Lions will be without a few of their top offensive playmakers for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Both running back D’Andre Swift and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are out for the Week 4 contest. Swift entered Week 3 with an ankle injury, but he exited with a shoulder injury. Lions head coach Dan Campbell hinted that Swift could be out through the team’s Week 6 bye.

St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 and did not practice all week. On Friday, he was declared out for the game.

St. Brown finished his rookie season strong last year and had carried that play into 2022. The USC product has 23 catches for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns in 3 games this season.

With Swift and St. Brown out against Seattle, the Lions will turn to Jamaal Williams for lead duties at running back. Josh Reynolds may see increased looks as the lead receiver.

The game is a big one for the teams as the winner will get to a respectable .500 (2-2), while the loser will drop to a 1-3 hole.