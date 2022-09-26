Lions hint at multi-week absence for key playmaker

The Detroit Lions have been one of the most explosive teams in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season, but it sounds like they are going to be down a top playmaker in Week 4 and potentially beyond.

D’Andre Swift entered Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings nursing an ankle injury. He then hurt his shoulder, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that the shoulder sprain “could be an issue” going forward. Campbell then hinted that Swift could be held out through Detroit’s Week 6 bye.

Dan Campbell said D'Andre Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, might benefit from having time off and healing up for after the bye. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 26, 2022

Swift had just seven rushes for 31 yards and three catches for 15 yards in the Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Vikings. The former Florida star has averaged an eye-popping 8.6 yards per carry through three games and is a threat to rip off huge chunk plays anytime he is healthy. The healthy part is the key, so it may make sense for Swift to take some time off now that he is dealing with a shoulder injury in addition to the ankle issue.

It is worth noting that one Lions assistant coach seemed to question Swift’s toughness during the offseason. Still, the team probably is not going to pressure him to play through anything significant this early in the year.