Look: 49ers fans are already taking over Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams should probably get ready for another sea of red at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

JR Stone of ABC7 News in the Bay Area posted a video on Saturday showing that San Francisco 49ers fans have already taken over Los Angeles ahead of the NFC Championship Game. Stone shared footage of the LA Live area in Downtown LA, one of the most prominent spots in the entire city, filled completely around the block with fans in 49ers gear.

Take a look at the video:

San Francisco 49ers fans have taken over Los Angeles. This makes the Rams donut shop we were at earlier look like nothing. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/R2ZizXIt5Z — J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) January 29, 2022

The two teams already met at SoFi Stadium in Week 18, which ended up as a 27-24 overtime victory for San Francisco. 49ers fans showed out in full force for that game, and even the Rams’ players admitted that it was tough for them in their own house.

This time around, the Rams tried to limit attendance from San Francisco fans with a controversial ticket policy, albeit one that ultimately failed. If Saturday’s video is any indication, there may be no escaping the inevitable: SoFi Stadium essentially turning into another home game for the Niners.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports