Los Angeles Chargers cut former top-10 pick to help salary cap situation

The Los Angeles Chargers were in a tough situation with the salary cap, so they had to make some tough decisions. One of their decisions was to cut wide receiver Mike Williams, a former No. 7 overall pick by the team.

The Chargers on Wednesday released Williams to save $20 million against the salary cap. Though the team is saving money through the move, Williams still has a $12.46 million dead cap hit ($7 million from his signing bonus and $5.46 million through a restructuring bonus).

After seven seasons together, the Chargers are releasing WR Mike Williams, per source. The move will save the Chargers $20 million against their cap and Williams will become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/okV2GrLCRz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

The Chargers are currently cap compliant thanks to the move, but they may still attempt to shed more salary in the coming days.

Updated spreadsheet, including contracts still to be processed — Alohi Gilman, Will Dissly, Gus Edwards.#Chargers compliant for deadline. Need to clear $7.81M to fit these contracts into sheet. Next deadline: Roster bonuses due on March 16 for Mack, Bosa, per Over the Cap. pic.twitter.com/QDJfD2rZIg — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) March 13, 2024

Khalil Mack has a $38.5 million cap hit in 2024; Joey Bosa has a $36.6 million cap hit; and Keenan Allen has a $34.7 million cap hit. Both Derwin James and Justin Herbert have a cap hit just under $20 million for 2024.

Though cutting Williams was a big step toward getting under the cap, the Chargers still have some work to do. Maybe negotiating a contract restructuring with Mack and/or Bosa would do the trick in the easiest way possible.

Williams had mixed results over his seven seasons with the Chargers. He was frequently injured and never fully produced the way the team had hoped. His best statistical season came in 2021 when he had 76 catches for 1,146 yards and 9 touchdown catches.

Williams is coming off a torn ACL that limited him to 3 games last season. He is expected to draw plenty of interest in free agency.