Lovie Smith’s son Mikal arrested over alleged prostitution involvement

Mikal Smith, the son of Illinois and former NFL head coach Lovie Smith, was arrested in Arizona this week over his alleged involvement with prostitution.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Smith was arrested on several charges Thursday. The charges include pandering, which is another word for pimping. The 43-year-old was also charged with money laundering and accused of receiving earnings from sex trafficking.

Smith was an assistant coach with both the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Lovie was a head coach there. He coached at Trinity International University prior to that.

Lovie has been the head coach at Illinois since 2016. He had one of his best moments at the school last season when he was carried off the field by players following a massive comeback win.