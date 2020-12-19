Cowboys’ L.P. Ladouceur honored by Canadian Prime Minister

Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur received an unlikely honor on Friday — special recognition from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Sunday, Ladouceur will play his 251st NFL game, making him the all-time leader in NFL games played by a Canadian. In response, Prime Minister Trudeau released a statement congratulating Ladoucer as “one of the most prolific Canadian football players in NFL history.”

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, sent this message to Cowboys’ long snapper L.P. Ladouceur, who will play in his 251st NFL game Sunday and pass former kicker Eddie Murray for the most NFL games played by a Canadian. pic.twitter.com/9s9dZIYMCj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

The 39-year-old Ladouceur, a Montreal native, debuted for the Cowboys in 2005. He’s been their long snapper without interruption ever since.

No, this won’t make up for the fact that the Cowboys’ season has been an unmitigated disaster. It’s still a nice memorable moment for a workhorse who has performed consistently at a position that often goes underappreciated.