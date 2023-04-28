Lukas Van Ness’ girlfriend Frankie Kmet is sister of Bears tight end

Lukas Van Ness is now a member of an NFL team, which gives his girlfriend yet another tie to players in the league.

Van Ness was selected No. 13 overall by the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. The former Iowa linebacker was surrounded by his family while he waited for his name to be called. Among those surrounding him was his girlfriend Frankie Kmet, who is the sister of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, a former Notre Dame player.

Van Ness was a popular man during the NFL Draft. In addition to Frankie, Van Ness’ sisters were next to him on the couch.

Packers draft pick Lukas Van Ness is already dating three girlfriends like a savvy NFL veteran pic.twitter.com/pfIFuvA4xo — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 28, 2023

Van Ness was measured at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds prior to the draft. He runs a 4.58 40-yard dash and is a pretty tremendous athlete considering his size.

Packers first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, who is 272 pounds, had the same 10-yard split and a faster three-cone time than Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison, who is 171 pounds. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 28, 2023

The Packers like Van Ness a lot, which is why they took him No. 13 overall.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst called Lukas Van Ness primarily an Edge who also can go inside. Described him as “big, powerful, fast, explosive.” “He’s a different player than Z (Za’Darius Smith but I think he’s going to be able to do a lot of the same things moving inside.” pic.twitter.com/170uAQ3T88 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 28, 2023

Now Van Ness will be in the same division as Cole Kmet, which will give Frankie a conflict in rooting interest.