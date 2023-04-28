 Skip to main content
Lukas Van Ness’ girlfriend Frankie Kmet is sister of Bears tight end

April 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Lukas Van Ness and his girlfriend Frankie Kmet

Lukas Van Ness is now a member of an NFL team, which gives his girlfriend yet another tie to players in the league.

Van Ness was selected No. 13 overall by the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. The former Iowa linebacker was surrounded by his family while he waited for his name to be called. Among those surrounding him was his girlfriend Frankie Kmet, who is the sister of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, a former Notre Dame player.

Van Ness was a popular man during the NFL Draft. In addition to Frankie, Van Ness’ sisters were next to him on the couch.

Van Ness was measured at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds prior to the draft. He runs a 4.58 40-yard dash and is a pretty tremendous athlete considering his size.

The Packers like Van Ness a lot, which is why they took him No. 13 overall.

Now Van Ness will be in the same division as Cole Kmet, which will give Frankie a conflict in rooting interest.

