Luke Kuechly makes surprise appearance at Bills practice

The Buffalo Bills had a surprise guest at Monday’s practice in the form of Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowler who abruptly retired from the NFL after the 2019 season, was working with the Bills’ linebackers during Monday’s workout.

Ladies and gentlemen, Luke Kuechly was out at #Bills practice this morning. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year & 7x Pro Bowler was working with the linebackers #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/b7MDtIbzBR — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 16, 2021

Kuechly was almost certainly in Bills camp at the invitation of head coach Sean McDermott, who was Kuechly’s defensive coordinator for six seasons in Carolina before landing the Buffalo job.

It’s probably not an indication that Kuechly is set to take a full-fledged coaching position with Buffalo, though he has signaled interest in one in the past. He spent last season as a pro scout for the Panthers, but has left that role and seems to be embracing a roving instructor role. The Bills will certainly be happy to have him, even if only for a day.