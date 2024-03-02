 Skip to main content
Luke McCaffrey gets bragging rights over brother Christian with NFL Combine showing

March 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Christian McCaffrey might be hearing it from his younger brother Luke for a while after Saturday’s NFL Combine performance.

Luke, a wide receiver from Rice, barely edged out his brother’s 40-yard dash time. The younger McCaffrey only bested Christian by a hundredth of a second, but it counts, as shown by NFL Network.

The elder McCaffrey did not seem too upset with the outcome, as he was quick to congratulate his brother on his combine showing.

Luke is not seen as the same quality of prospect as his brother was coming out of Stanford. Christian was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft, while Luke is more likely to be a day two or day three selection. Still, he can point to family genetics as evidence that he can be a contributor at the NFL level, and he can even outrun his brother. Some team will take notice of him.

