Luke McCaffrey gets bragging rights over brother Christian with NFL Combine showing
Christian McCaffrey might be hearing it from his younger brother Luke for a while after Saturday’s NFL Combine performance.
Luke, a wide receiver from Rice, barely edged out his brother’s 40-yard dash time. The younger McCaffrey only bested Christian by a hundredth of a second, but it counts, as shown by NFL Network.
Luke McCaffrey just beat out his big brother Christian in the 40 👀 pic.twitter.com/VXdU7Xg04q
— PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2024
The elder McCaffrey did not seem too upset with the outcome, as he was quick to congratulate his brother on his combine showing.
@mccaffrey_luke Have a day!!❄️❄️❄️
— Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) March 2, 2024
Luke is not seen as the same quality of prospect as his brother was coming out of Stanford. Christian was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft, while Luke is more likely to be a day two or day three selection. Still, he can point to family genetics as evidence that he can be a contributor at the NFL level, and he can even outrun his brother. Some team will take notice of him.