Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an injury during the team’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Jones suffered a back injury against the Dolphins and did not speak to the media following the 20-7 defeat. Multiple reporters indicated that Jones was seen headed for an MRI.

Mac Jones just walked through the tunnel and into the X-Ray room here at Hard Rock Stadium. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 11, 2022

Jones did play the entire game, going 21/30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Veteran Brian Hoyer is his backup and would likely be pressed into action if Jones actually misses any time.

The Patriots offense struggled on Sunday, though not all of that was down to Jones. That has been a growing concern throughout the preseason. The situation is unlikely to improve if Jones is out going forward, but it is far too soon to tell how serious the injury is.