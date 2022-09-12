Mac Jones not a lock to play against Steelers in Week 2?

The 2022 season got off to a rough start for the New England Patriots when they were dominated by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and there is a chance they could be without their quarterback in Week 2.

Jones appeared to suffer a back injury at some point during his team’s 20-7 loss to the Dolphins. He did not speak with the media afterward. He has since undergone tests which revealed no structural damage, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. While Rapoport said the tests were a “very positive outcome,” he did not rule out Jones missing next Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms, sources say. X-Rays were negative, per @TomPelissero, and there is a chance Jones plays this week. Overall, a very positive outcome. pic.twitter.com/794yYPBBpT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

If Jones does have to miss a game, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would likely start in his place.

Jones went 21/30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Miami. The Patriots struggled on offense, though that was not a surprise given how they looked during the preseason.