Mac Jones had funny message for Roger Goodell after being drafted

Mac Jones appeared to look anxious as he tumbled down the draft board on Thursday night, but did the former Alabama star get exactly what he wanted?

Jones seemed genuinely thrilled when the New England Patriots drafted him with the 15th overall pick. Many thought he might be disappointed after he was projected to go as high as No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounded like Jones delivered a clear message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Sounded like you could hear Mac Jones tell Roger Goodell: “this is what I wanted, don’t tell anybody though.” #Patriots #NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/YIvZd8URKD — Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) April 30, 2021

It wasn’t entirely clear, but it sounded like Jones said “this is what I wanted, don’t tell anybody.” He may have been joking that he didn’t want to offend the 49ers or any other team that was reportedly interested in drafting him.

Aside from the pressure of having to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps, who wouldn’t want to play for the Patriots? Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest NFL coach of all time. The Patriots have outstanding ownership and are one of the premier franchises in sports. There are far worse spots Jones could have landed, even if he did have to wait longer than he thought.

Heck, Jones and Belichick may even share one hilarious thing in common. Jones has every right to be excited about where he ended up.