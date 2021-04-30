Hilarious video of Mac Jones walking like Bill Belichick goes viral

The New England Patriots decided that Mac Jones was their quarterback and drafted him No. 15 overall on Thursday. Jones already seems to have some similarities to Bill Belichick.

Well, at least the two have a similar walking style.

Check out this great video that puts Jones’ walk side-by-side with Belichick’s:

Business. Purpose. Swagger.

Belichick and Jones. It’s a combination to come for years.

The video of Jones walking came on draft night. The video of Belichick came from this clip a few years ago.