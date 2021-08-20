Mac Jones putting together impressive preseason for Patriots

Cam Newton may be the starter entering the season for the New England Patriots, but Mac Jones is applying some pressure.

The Patriots rolled in their second preseason game Thursday, defeating the Eagles 35-0. Newton started the game and went 8/9 for 103 yards and a touchdown. Both of his drives should have produced points, but Quinn Nordin missed a 36-yard field goal attempt on one of the possessions.

Jones came on next at quarterback. He produced three touchdowns in four possessions during his time at quarterback, which was sandwiched between Newton and Brian Hoyer.

In the team’s first preseason game, Jones had two field goal drives in five series.

Through two games, Jones has produced points in five of nine series.

Perhaps Jones’ play will bring the best out of Newton, which would be a positive for the Patriots. Whatever helps their offense get better quarterback play than they had last year will be important. But if he keeps playing like he did on Thursday, Jones will be applying pressure in the race with Newton.