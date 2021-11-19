Mac Jones joined notable company with Patriots’ win over Falcons

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots won their fifth straight game with a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. By leading his team to another victory, the rookie quarterback joined some great company.

Jones has now begun his NFL career with a 5-0 record on the road. Only two other quarterbacks in NFL history — Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott — have won their first five road games.

That’s another great sign for the Patriots. Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in football. The stat doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s a good indicator of how well Jones has played in his first NFL season.

Jones has completed 70.2 percent of his passes, which is the third-highest mark in the NFL. The former Alabama star has made mistakes like any rookie, but he has just two interceptions in New England’s last five games. He has clearly gotten better each week, which is exactly what you want to see from a young player.

There has to be one team that regrets passing on Jones, and they probably aren’t alone. The Patriots are once again legitimate contenders in the AFC. Their elite defense deserves a lot of the credit for that, but Jones’ play has been a huge factor.

Photo: Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports