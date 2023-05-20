 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 19, 2023

Mac Jones receiving positive reviews this offseason

May 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones received plenty of negative attention and questions over his job status last season, but he is working hard to undo all that for 2023.

The New England Patriots shared a video on social media Friday of Mac throwing.

Jones has also been sharing videos and photos via social media throughout the offseason that show him training and working out.

Patriots reporter Mike Giardi shared a screenshot of one of those posts by Jones and noted that he continues to hear nothing but positive reviews from teammates and coaches regarding Jones.

The reviews apparently have described Jones as “confident,” “energized” and ready to prove people wrong.

After looking good as a rookie and helping the Patriots reach the playoffs, Jones fell off last year. He passed for just 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Jones also spent most of the season publicly fighting with Matt Patricia, who seemed ill-suited to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator.

There was talk last year that Bailey Zappe should replace Jones as the starter. There were questions over the offseason about whether or not the Patriots should even stick with Jones.

Maybe the down season last year is exactly what Jones needed to turn things around.

Article Tags

Mac Jones
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus