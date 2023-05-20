Mac Jones receiving positive reviews this offseason

Mac Jones received plenty of negative attention and questions over his job status last season, but he is working hard to undo all that for 2023.

The New England Patriots shared a video on social media Friday of Mac throwing.

Jones has also been sharing videos and photos via social media throughout the offseason that show him training and working out.

Patriots reporter Mike Giardi shared a screenshot of one of those posts by Jones and noted that he continues to hear nothing but positive reviews from teammates and coaches regarding Jones.

Continued positive reviews from teammates/coaches who have been around Mac Jones the longest.

– "Confident. Leading like we know he can."

– "Ready to remind you (media/fans) why he was a playoff QB in year one."

– "Energized" by the change (Bill O'Brien as OC). pic.twitter.com/RQRRRqavHY — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 19, 2023

The reviews apparently have described Jones as “confident,” “energized” and ready to prove people wrong.

After looking good as a rookie and helping the Patriots reach the playoffs, Jones fell off last year. He passed for just 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Jones also spent most of the season publicly fighting with Matt Patricia, who seemed ill-suited to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator.

There was talk last year that Bailey Zappe should replace Jones as the starter. There were questions over the offseason about whether or not the Patriots should even stick with Jones.

Maybe the down season last year is exactly what Jones needed to turn things around.