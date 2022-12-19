Mac Jones getting stiff-armed by Chandler Jones goes viral

The New England Patriots on Sunday committed one of the dumbest plays you will ever see, and Mac Jones ended up becoming the unfortunate face (or rear?) of the play.

The Patriots lost 30-24 to the Las Vegas Raiders after losing a ball on a lateral attempt that Chandler Jones returned for a touchdown on the final play of regulation (video here).

On his way to end zone, Chandler Jones stiff-armed Mac Jones into oblivion, embarrassing the Patriots quarterback in the process.

People couldn’t stop talking about the stiff arm.

