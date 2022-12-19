 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 18, 2022

Mac Jones getting stiff-armed by Chandler Jones goes viral

December 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Chandler Jones stiffarms Mac Jones

The New England Patriots on Sunday committed one of the dumbest plays you will ever see, and Mac Jones ended up becoming the unfortunate face (or rear?) of the play.

The Patriots lost 30-24 to the Las Vegas Raiders after losing a ball on a lateral attempt that Chandler Jones returned for a touchdown on the final play of regulation (video here).

On his way to end zone, Chandler Jones stiff-armed Mac Jones into oblivion, embarrassing the Patriots quarterback in the process.

People couldn’t stop talking about the stiff arm.

Article Tags

Chandler JonesMac Jones
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus