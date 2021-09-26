Mac Jones throws TD pass after ripping off knee brace

Mac Jones has been wearing a knee brace since training camp with the New England Patriots, but it appears the rookie felt it was holding him back in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones took his knee brace off and tossed it to the sideline with the Patriots trailing 21-6 in the fourth quarter. On the very next play, he threw a touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne.

Mac Jones with a TD right after the knee brace comes off…Keep it on the sidelines LFG Patriots pic.twitter.com/T0QtSkAECh — Michael MAC-10 (@boston_sp0rts20) September 26, 2021

Jones began wearing the brace during training camp, though it was not clear if he suffered an injury. He said he was just wearing it for “protective” reasons. He obviously was not comfortable with it on Sunday, so it will be interesting to see if he wears it again going forward.