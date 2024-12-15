 Skip to main content
Magic Johnson had criticism for Commanders after Week 15 win

December 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Magic Johnson looking on

Mar 23, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson is happy that his Washington Commanders beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he still wants something fixed.

Johnson is part of the ownership team that assumed control of the Commanders in 2023. He follows the team closely and often shares his thoughts about his squad via social media.

The Commanders beat the Saints 20-19 to improve to 9-5, but quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked 8 times for a loss of 37 yards. That’s something that Johnson believes needs to be fixed.

“Commanders fans, we escaped with a win and kept our Playoff hopes alive! Although we won, we can’t have our QB Jayden Daniels sacked 8 times,” Johnson wrote on X.

Daniels had a good game otherwise and went 25/31 for 226 yards with 2 touchdown passes. He also rushed 11 times for 66 yards.

Though the numbers look bad, part of the responsibility for the sacks taken lies with Daniels. He often looks to run, which results in some sacks instead of potential throwaways.

Washington’s chances of winning the division are not great, but at 9-5, they are still in good shape for a playoff berth, which would be impressive in Daniels’ rookie season.

