Malik McDowell attempting NFL comeback

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Malik McDowell is trying to get back in the NFL.

McDowell, a second-round draft pick in 2017, never actually played a game in the NFL due to a combination of injuries and off-field issues. He suffered a significant concussion in 2017 following an ATV accident, and was arrested in 2019 after a confrontation with police in Michigan.

According to agent William Farah, McDowell has been cleared by neurologists and has matured in his time away from the sport.

"Malik has been cleared by several doctors and is doing everything he needs to do on and off the field," William Farah said. 'Malik is in great shape. He's back up to 295 pounds and he's feeling really good. He's been forced to do a lot growing and maturing these past few years' https://t.co/M6rJRkQgyq — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2021

William Farah on Malik McDowell, who's been cleared by neurologists: 'I think teams will find he's a much different person than he was coming out of college. He's far more mature. He's been extremely humbled and he has rededicated himself to his craft.' https://t.co/M6rJRkQgyq — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2021

William Farah, Malik McDowell's agent: '"Malik has no issues with the law, that is all in his past. He acknowledges that he's made some mistakes and he has learned from them. He's ready to play football again' https://t.co/M6rJRkQgyq — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2021

McDowell was suspended in 2019 due to the incident with police, and the end of his Seahawks tenure got quite ugly. Still, he was highly regarded coming out of Michigan State, and is still only 24.