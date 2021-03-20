 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, March 19, 2021

Malik McDowell attempting NFL comeback

March 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Malik McDowell

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Malik McDowell is trying to get back in the NFL.

McDowell, a second-round draft pick in 2017, never actually played a game in the NFL due to a combination of injuries and off-field issues. He suffered a significant concussion in 2017 following an ATV accident, and was arrested in 2019 after a confrontation with police in Michigan.

According to agent William Farah, McDowell has been cleared by neurologists and has matured in his time away from the sport.

McDowell was suspended in 2019 due to the incident with police, and the end of his Seahawks tenure got quite ugly. Still, he was highly regarded coming out of Michigan State, and is still only 24.

