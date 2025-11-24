Malik Nabers blasts Giants in deleted social media post

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers took aim at the team’s coaching staff in a since-deleted post on social media after the team’s loss on Sunday.

The Giants dropped a 34-27 heartbreaker in overtime to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Sunday, and interim coach Mike Kafka took a lot of heat for one call he made late in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth and goal at the Lions’ 6-yard line with 2:59 left and a 27-24 lead, Kafka decided to go for it instead of kicking a field goal that would have put the Giants up six and forced the Lions to score a touchdown to win. The Giants failed to convert, and the Lions got the ball back and kicked a game-tying field goal to force overtime.

Nabers was not a fan of the strategy. In a post on X, he questioned whether the team’s coaches were trying to lose the game, and also wondered why the Giants tried to pass on 2nd and goal instead of forcing the Lions to use one of their remaining timeouts.

“Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose!” Nabers wrote. “Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?”

Malik Nabers is NOT happy. pic.twitter.com/qW5yDfrxwU — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 (@AbdulCarterMVP) November 23, 2025

Nabers quickly deleted the post, but the damage was done, and screenshots of it spread quickly on social media.

Plenty of Giants fans will probably take Nabers’ side on this one. He certainly was not the only one questioning Kafka’s choice to go for it on fourth down. Kafka, however, stood by the decision after the game.

Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4 and has been watching from afar since then. He was not shy about being sharply critical of the team even when healthy, so he must be incredibly frustrated having to watch this without being able to play.