Malik Nabers shares update after suffering concussion

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers shared a positive update on social media after suffering a concussion on Thursday night.

Nabers was taken to the locker room after he hit his head off the turf during the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The rookie had tried to make a difficult sideline catch on fourth down when he landed face-first without breaking his fall. Nabers laid motionless for a few seconds. You can see the play here.

The Giants announced a short time later that Nabers suffered a concussion and would not return. After the game, Nabers wrote on his Instagram story that he is “all good.”

“All good. Thanks for the prayers,” Nabers wrote along with a praying hands emoji.

Malik Nabers shares an update saying he's "all good" Nabers was ruled out in the 4th quarter with a concussion tonight vs. Cowboys pic.twitter.com/TiUaZJKm65 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2024

That is a different message from the one Nabers gave to Giants linebacker Brian Burns. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Burns shouted across the locker room after the game and asked Nabers “you good?” The former LSU star shook his head no.

Brian Burns in the middle of talking to reporters yells across the room to rookie WR Malik Nabers. “Leek, you good?” Nabers shook his head no. Nabers was diagnosed with a concussion. He was talking to coach Brian Daboll and the other wide receivers in the locker room.… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 27, 2024

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, has had an outstanding start to his career. He caught 12 passes for 115 yards on Thursday night prior to getting hurt. Nabers now has 35 catches for 386 yards on the season, which leads the NFL in both categories. He has scored 3 touchdowns and repeatedly torched defenders before and after the catch.

With the Giants having played on Thursday, Nabers will have a few extra days to clear concussion protocol ahead of Week 5.