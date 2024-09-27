Video shows play where Malik Nabers suffered a concussion

Malik Nabers suffered a concussion toward the end of his New York Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Thursday night.

Nabers was trying to make a catch on the sideline with his Giants facing a 4th-and-6 situation with 3:30 left. Daniel Jones threw a pass beyond the sticks, and Nabers tried to keep his feet inbounds as he attempted the catch. The pass went incomplete, and Nabers hit his head on the turf while landing.

Hope Malik Nabers is okay after that 🙏 https://t.co/0x9w1Wmp90 pic.twitter.com/c5kjf97YGh — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) September 27, 2024

Nabers went into the medical tent for a check-up after the play. He was quickly diagnosed with a concussion.

Concussions usually keep players out for at least one week. That’s an unfortunate break for him and the Giants not just for obvious health reasons, but also because it slows the incredible momentum he had to start the season.

Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards on 15 targets in Thursday’s loss. He’s up to 35 catches for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns in four games and really showing that he deserved to go No. 6 overall in the draft.